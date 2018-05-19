Edward Frank Sustrick, Jr., 64, of League City, passed away May 16, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Edward was born May 16, 1954 to Louise and Ed Sustrick, Sr., in Orlando, FL. He graduated from the University of Houston Clear Lake. Edward loved kids and enjoyed his years as a high school science teacher for CCISD, Dickinson, and Pearland. He was an active member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church being involved with the Knights of Columbus 3217 Council and Matthew H. Wilson Assembly 1988 and as a Religious Education Catechist.
Edward also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and time spent his children.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents. Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 22 years Ann Lynn Volpe Sustrick; daughters Sarah Michelle Sustrick, and Clare Nicole Sustrick; sisters JoAnn Sustrick and husband Fernando Gapasin, and Maria Knoble and husband Mark; brothers, Stephen Sustrick, Michael Sustrick, and Mark Sustrick; niece Stephanie Knoble; nephews Joe Gapasin, Will Gapasin, Josh Knoble and Luke Knoble; extended close family from his wife’s side, and friends.
A visitation in his honor will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX. Mass will be celebrated 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 24, 2018, Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, Dickinson, with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to True Cross Catholic School or the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.