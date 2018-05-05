Collier A. “Guss” and Muriel Campbell are coming home to rest.
Guss passed away on April 2, 2017 and Muriel on September 22, 2015, both in Prescott, Arizona.
At 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, there will be a joint graveside memorial service for them at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Street, in Hitchcock.
Guss and Muriel were long-time citizens of Texas City and members of First United Methodist Church since 1947.
Friends and family of the Campbells are welcome.
