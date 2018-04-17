After a brief illness, Javier Issac Longoria was called home on April 10, 2018
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Carnes Funeral home in Texas City with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal in Texas City, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Javier was born May 25, 1937 in Zaragoza, Coahuila Mexico to Jose and Maria Castro Longoria. He moved to Texas City at the age of 16.
Javier worked for Texas City Railroad and retired after 33 years of service. His favorite past times were always hunting and fishing. But fishing, by far, was what brought him the most joy. He spent countless hours at the Texas City Dike. Although he was unable to continue fishing these last few years, there was not a day go by that he could not be found at Bay Street Park feeding the ducks.
Javier is preceded in death by parents; son, Javier I. Longoria, II; sisters, Catalina L. Gonzalez and Amalia Rodriguez; brothers, Jose and Salvador Longoria.
He is survived by children, Celine Stein (Jeff) and Joe Longoria (Denise) of Dickinson and Elisha (Reese) Kimball of Tomball; grandchildren, Cody, Lillian and Anastyn Longoria; Trent and Kenzie Godeaux; Camden and Cale Kimball; sisters, Julieta Elizondo (Pedro) of Texas City and Odilia Lerma of Uvalde as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a deep heartfelt wish of gratitude to his longtime friend, Mario Trevino of San Antonio, TX. Mario was more than just a friend to Javier. Their longtime friendship was based on both love and admiration by both. Mario and his family were more than friends to Javier, he considered them family.
Visit Javier’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
