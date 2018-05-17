GALVESTON—Gordon Wayne McChristian “Garlin” went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2018, at his residence surrounded by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved on in Galveston, Texas.
Gordon was born December 8, 1953, to Abraham Stanford and Alberta McChristian Stanford in Lufkin, TX.
Gordon leaves precious memories with his devoted common law wife: Ethel Mae Myles; children: Claudia Williams (Otis), John Christopher Myles, Roshone and Atara Pitre; grandchild: Nathaniel Davis; sisters: Diane Stanford, Cynthia Williams and Barbara Booker; aunt: Mary L. Jones; nieces: Sarina Fields; great niece: Romaria Guidry; special friends: Don Martin, Yolunda Vallair and Delores Ellis.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Dr. Walter Abernathy officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Visit his webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
