Marlene Colditz, age 58 of League City, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at her residence.
Marlene was born on May 27, 1959 in Elk City, Oklahoma and was a resident of League City, for over 11 years. She worked in the accounting field for a local company in the electrical industry. When she wasn’t working she enjoyed her spare time fishing, enjoying the great outdoors and of course, her garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Willie Aulie.
Marlene is survived by her husband Bruce Colditz, sons, Tommy Shaw, Tim Shaw and wife Maisie, Trae Shaw and wife Yolanda, Ryan Colditz and wife Ashley, sister, Denise Benbrook and husband Doug, brothers, Denson Aulie, Ole Aulie and wife Cindy, Bill Aulie and wife Catherine, 3 grandchildren, Blake, Gavin, Emilie and numerous other relatives and friends.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.