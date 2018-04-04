Michael Eugene Singleton

May 6, 1957 - April 1, 2018
Passed away Easter Sunday at the age of 60.
Survived by his mother, Annie Smith, his children, Melonee James, Michael James, and Maia Kennedy, his grandchildren Branae Arceneaux, Ba'Leigh Arceneaux, Blayke Arceneaux, MaKaya Kennedy.
Direct cremation has been done by Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. Memorial Service & Repass will be held at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Avenue K, Galveston, TX 77550 on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11:00am. Reverend Edward Hebert Jr. officiating.
