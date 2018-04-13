A service celebrating the life of Freda Simpson will be held today at 11 a.m. at the West Point Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Quenta Littles will be held today at 1 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock.
A memorial gathering for Donald Hehnly will be held today from 4-6 p.m. at the Hehnly home, 216 Rippling Creek Ln. in Alvin under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
A funeral service for Gracie Flores will be held today ay 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Funeral mass for Henry Homrighaus, Jr. will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 21st & Church St. in Galveston. Graveside services to follow under the direction of Malloy and Son Funeral Home.
A memorial celebration for Elizabeth Glenn will be held today at 2 p.m. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood.
A celebration of life service for Connie Rice will be held today at 2 p.m. at the old Guldman residence, 1715 35th St. in Galveston. Some form of pink attire is requested.
A celebration of life service for Jordyn Walther will be held today at 1 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 4200 Cartwright Rd., Missouri City. Reception to follow immediately in the fellowship hall.
