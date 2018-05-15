Susan Flautt Foerster of League City, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 29, 2018. She was born on July 17, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Dr. James Robert Flautt, Jr, and Mary Louise (Smith) Flautt.
Sue grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. She attended The University of Louisville for her Bachelors’ Degree in English, and became an English teacher. She then attended Spalding University, receiving her Master’s Degree in Counseling and Psychometrics, and obtained her license as a professional counselor and school counselor. Sue helped countless adolescents and their families in her career; she was passionate about helping others. After moving to Texas in 1981, Sue continued her work with adolescents at the Gulf Coast Center, Santa Fe High School, and Channelview High School. She also served in the role as Program Director to the Gulf Coast Center MHMR and the Santa Fe S.A.F.E. program, where she wrote and received funding for a large grant to fund numerous programs for at-risk adolescents.
Sue was a loving mother to, and is survived by, her son, Todd (wife Tracy) of Texas City, Texas, and daughter, Molly Weatherby (husband James) of New Braunfels, Texas. She was also a very proud grandmother, “Nana” to her five grandchildren: Gracy and Zoe Foerster, and James, Henry and Meredith Weatherby.
She is also survived by her brothers Jim, Pat and Mark Flautt. Her happiest moments were times spent with her children, grandchildren, and friends, and she will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation services will be held at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at 311 N. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood, Texas on Friday, May 18 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
