Visitation services for Elnita Reynolds will be held today between 6- 7:30 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson.
A celebration of life service for Frederico Farias will be held between 10 a.m. — p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Burial will follow at La Marque Cemetery.
