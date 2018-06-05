Virginia Megale, 87, of Texas City passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018 in Galveston, Texas. She was born June 27, 1930 in Galveston to Fredrick and Corman Gundermann.
Virginia was a lifelong resident of Texas City, a member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City; she was a St. Mary Nursing School Alumni and a member of Weight Watchers for over 60 years. She worked as an RN for Shriners Burn Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and St. John Hospital Nassau Bay.
She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny Jones and brother Frank Gunderman. Virginia is survived by her daughters; Mary Hellen Vasquez (Johnny) of Texas City, Virginia Kay Bryder of Santa Fe and Andrea Cobb of Weatherford; son Mario Megale of Texas City, sister Edith Gunderman of Galveston and brother Harold Gunderman of Hitchcock, twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Joe Hensley at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City with Father Clint Ressler officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Mario Megale, Scott Megale, Keith Calhoun, Blake Bryder, Jared Varnado, Matt Varnado, Jermey Vasquez and Ryan Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.