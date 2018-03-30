Lauren Marie Brim, of Crystal Beach Texas, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on the morning of March 27th 2018 surrounded by her family. She was born in Houston TX, lived in Lewisville TX til 2007, then moved to Crystal Beach. She attended Crenshaw School, graduated from Galveston Ball High 2015 and attended Galveston Community College.
She is survived by her son Aiden Christopher, mom C. Marie Schulz, dad Michael W Brim, stepdad Jim Vratis, Brothers Cory and Noah Brim, Step Brothers Brad, Thomas and Curtis, Mamaw Carmen Schulz, Grandparents Gary Brim and Kathy, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and many friends all whom she loved dearly.
Her parents would like to thank all her doctors, nurses and others who provided her care during her illness. A private service will be held for her family and a celebration of life for friends will be held in Crystal Beach at a later date.
Lauren loved her son with all her heart and he was a blessing in her life. She loved her family dearly. She was a beautiful, kind-hearted, caring, young lady with big beautiful blue eyes who passed too early from this life. In lieu of flowers, the parents would like donations be made to her son Aiden C. Richardson at Texas First Bank or to the Galveston Humane Society in which Lauren enjoyed visiting. Our Biscuit will truly be missed.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
