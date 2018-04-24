James Hackett Bennett III (Jim) died on April 21, 2018, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He lived his life with dignity, a respect for others, and a passion for life. His wonderful smile and warm personality greeted his guests for 32 years at Shrimp and Stuff Restaurant.
Jim was born in Meridian, Mississippi on October 3, 1945 to Dr. Hackett and Elsie Venable Bennett. He was the second of five children. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1967 and received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Mississippi Southern in Hattiesburg, Mississippi in 1971.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Hackett and Elsie Bennett, his sister Patricia Bennett Thompson, and his brother John Bennett. Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Catherine Schaaf Bennett, brother Wade Bennett (Beverly], and sister Susan Bennett. He is also survived by his nephews Austin Cartwright (Bonnie) and Gray Thompson, his nieces Cindy Petrovich and Gena Oakes, his great nephews lee and Nick Cartwright, and three great nieces Maddie and Samantha Petrovich and Katie Oakes. Jim is also survived by the members of-the Schaaf Family.
Early in life, Jim began to cultivate what would become lifelong passions. In high school Jim learned to hunt and fish. During hunting season, Jim could be counted on the be the first person on the hunting lease and the last person to leave. During the course of his life, Jim owned at least three fishing boats and loved his role as a fishing guide for any of this houseguest. Each summer he traveled to the Bahamas for a week of fishing, sailing and have fun with his buddies.
While in college, Jim spent his summers working at Yellowstone National Park. He started as a bellman, and finally earned the esteem position of head bartender, which was coveted by all, because the tips and the opportunity to rub elbows with the rich and famous. His claim to fame was serving drinks to the Kennedy family one summer. Before they left, Jim was on a first name basis with the Kennedys.
Another passion of Jim's was playing cards. He often told the story, that while in college, he received only a five-dollar weekly allowance from his father. Since this was not sufficient to cover his expenses, he learned how to play bridge and poker. He soon became a master level bridge player, as well as a shrewd poker player. After moving to Houston and then Galveston, Jim relished his weekly poker games with his friends.
Jim was offered a position in Houston with ADT Security Systems after graduation from college. It was during this time that he met Catherine Schaaf and they began dating. They were married on June 22, 1975, and a year later they opened Shrimp and Stuff Restaurant in a joint venture with Catherine's parents, Bill and Josephine Schaaf. From the moment they unlocked the doors in March of 1976, the restaurant became a popular eating place for locals and visitors to the island. Over the course of 32 years, Shrimp and Stuff was featured in many publications across Texas, and among them were Texas Monthly and Texas Highways. In April of 2008, Jim sold the business and retired. Jim and Catherine spent a great deal of time, after retirement, traveling and seeing the world.
Jim will be remembered as a man who embraced adventure. Whether he was running his business, playing cards, hunting and fishing, traveling, or just being with family and friends, Jim loved every moment of his life. God speed Jim Bennett. Yours was a life well lived and well loved.
Visitation will be held between 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont (23rd), in Galveston, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tim Bucek officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ron Ort, Jimmy McArthur, George Liberato, Tom Clann, Bob Slavik, Rusty Jordan and Austin Cartwright.
The family would like to thank Melia and Tiger Boone, owners of Serenity Gardens Memory Care Facility in Dickinson, TX for providing a safe, loving environment for Jim. A very special thanks to Rusty Jordan, executive director, and the staff who treated Jim with love, respect, and tenderness. We will never forget their dedication and devotion to Jim.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James Hackett Bennett III to The Alzheimer's Association. Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter. 6055 South Loop East. Houston, Texas 77087-1005
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.