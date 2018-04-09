Parsley
Graveside services for Mary Mclawchlin Parsley will be held today at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Parnell
Funeral services for David Lee Parnell Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Medina
Funeral Mass for Theresa Medina will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N., Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Hale
Funeral service for Bradley Hale will be held today at 10 a.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 20850 Eva St. in Montgomery. He will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Houston at 1:45 p.m.
