Jerry Marlene Harrison, 86, of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center Hospital.
A visitation will be held 12:00 — 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery following visitation.
Jerry was born August 16, 1931 in Baytown Texas. Marlene worked at American National for over 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Cornelius and Birdie Cornelius; brother, Hugh Cornelius and son, Billy Harrison.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 63 years, JC Harrison Jr., her sister, Allene Anderson (Raymond) of Franklin, Texas; daughters, Tanya Johnson (Clifford) and Robin Barnard; her son, Tim Harrison; grandchildren, Shawn Johnson, Billy Harrison, Shannon Kassler, Justin Harrison, Bryan Barnard and Deven Barnard; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
