Mary Frances Sunseri was born on September 26, 1925 to Octavio and Lucy Masera in Galveston, Texas. She was a student at St. Patrick's Elementary through the 7th grade and then went on to graduate from Ursuline Academy. She began a teaching career at Our Lady of Guadalupe School on 45th and L in Galveston in September 1951. This is where her love for teaching students reading and math began. It lasted over 50 years. During that time she taught morning and afternoon kindergarten classes with 50 students per class, that's multiple generations of children. She became well known in Galveston for her ability to teach children how to read. She was awarded the key to the City of Galveston after 50 years of teaching.
Teaching helped Mary Frances when her husband, John Sunseri, was ill. She would tell him stories about daily happenings in her classes, which he would always enjoy. After his death in 1973, teaching helped her cope with the loss of her great love. During these years, Mary Frances’s family grew by 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her house was always full of children’s books, toys, and candy. It was always fun at Grandma’s house.
Mary Frances lost her home of 45 years during Hurricane Ike and went to live in Friendswood, Texas at an independent living community, Village on the Park. She liked the independence this allowed her and she lived happily for nine years at this community. After becoming ill in June of 2017, she was cared for by the kind, caring people of Brookdale Senior Living, in Lakeway, Texas.
She is survived by her son, Paul Sunseri, and his wife Darlene; granddaughter, Nicole Sunseri Auzston and her husband Lee; great-grandchildren Hailey Kellum, Brandon and Chloe Auzston; grandson, Paul Sunseri Jr and wife, Amy; great-grandchildren, Hope, Alexis and Aubrey Sunseri; step-grandson Bryan Spach, his wife Tiffany, and step-great grandson Keegan Spach. Also, her daughter, Kathleen Smith and her husband, Richard; granddaughter Julie Quay and her husband Sean. great-grandchildren Madison and Mark Quay; grandson Nick Smith and his wife, Cynthia; and great-grandchild, Charlie Smith.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, followed immediately by internment at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Galveston Catholic Schools for children needing tuition assistance.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary Frances’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
