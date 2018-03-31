SANTA FE—Mrs. Camilla Lucille Prejean passed from this life Thursday morning, March 29, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born June 26, 1923 in Alta Loma, Mrs. Prejean had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Throughout the years, Camilla worked various jobs until she retired as a secretary for the Galveston County Appraisal District. She loved a good game of bingo and was especially talented at crocheting. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock and will be missed by all the lives she touched in her 94 years on earth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Nora (Skittone) Macaluso; husband, Rodney Prejean; brothers, Joe Macaluso, Vincent Macaluso; sister, Ada Capuano.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Prejean and wife, Lillian of Friendswood, Joe Prejean of Santa Fe, Nalton Prejean and wife, Zenobia of Beaumont; daughter, Lucille “Lou” Wilson and husband, Bill of Friendswood; brothers, Frank Macaluso and wife, Joan, Paul Macaluso and wife, Sue; sister Rosie Dunn; Cheryl Prejean, who was like a daughter to her; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Clint Ressler, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Milton Baumann, Joe Frank Capuano, Sean LaFrage, Lawrence Prejean, Bobby Thomas and Bill Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Joe Kelly officiating followed by a Rosary recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
