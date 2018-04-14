Arminta Juanice Collins, age 85 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully on April 12, 2018 in Pearland, Texas. Juanice was born on March 26, 1933 in Rule, Texas.
Juanice was a resident of the Texas City and La Marque area for 65 years. She was a faithful member at the Mainland Church of Christ, where she taught Children's Bible School, Vacation Bible School and a Ladie's Bible Class. Juanice is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Jerry Dodd Collins, Sr.; parents, E.O. Bone and Juanita Cassle Bone.
Juanice is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Waldrop, Bobbye Ferris and husband Saadi, Carolyn Strickland; daughters, Mitzi Williams and husband Bob, Debbie Priour and husband Jim; son, Jerry Dodd Collins, Jr. and wife Joy; grandchildren, Kyle Williams and wife Kim, Blake Williams, Craig Williams, Lindsey Priour Knight and husband Jeffrey, Jimmy Priour, Tiffany Collins, Lauren Collins, Kelsie Collins Golden and husband Jacob; great grandchildren, Charlotte Williams and Eva Knight; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Visitation for Juanice will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral Services will follow directly after, starting at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
