The Legacy of Elder Deacon Jimmie Sherwood……
In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 5:16
Elder Jimmie Sherwood was born on a ranch March 29, 1929 in Madisonville, TX to the parentage of the late Royal and Rebecca Sherwood. He was one of 10 siblings that consisted of 6 boys and 4 girls. Elder Sherwood accepted Christ at an early age while attending Midway Baptist Church. Elder Sherwood attend public school in Madisonville but left school at an early age to work and help support his family. When he left Madisonville, he began working in the construction industry. He continued this trade until his retirement in 1982 from Laborer’s International Union of America. He met, courted and convinced Lois Marie Bates to marry him on July 19, 1952 and remained faithfully married for 64 years and 8 months. This union was blessed with two daughters that he cherished until the end.
Many that knew Elder Sherwood, knew that not only did he love the Lord, but he was a lover of animals. His early retirement at the age of 53 afforded him the opportunity to make a living doing what he loved as a past time……breeding horses and raising cattle. He bred cattle and sold quarter horses that were registered through the American Quarter Horse Association throughout the state of Texas. He owned prize horses that were used in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s cutting horse show. He allowed many young men to use some of his prize horses to show in the 4-H horse shows as well as other horse shows throughout the state of Texas. Elder Sherwood was honored and respected by many on the rodeo scene and recognized as one of the first Black Cowboys in Galveston County and Texas City’s 1995 Black History Month as Outstanding Trail Boss. Although he didn’t have any biological son’s, he proudly presented himself as a mentor and father figure to many young men.
Life didn’t owe Elder Sherwood anything. He was a quiet spoken man who loved and cherished his family. He slipped away quietly with his family surrounded around him. He was convicted in his faith and made it known he was ready when God called him to transition to his Heavenly home. Left to honor his Legacy is his devoted wife, Lois Marie Sherwood, two daughters Vanessa G. Riles and Yolanda K. Davis ( a son-in-love who he loved and acknowledged as his son Marcus K. Davis, Sr.); three granddaughters Kaeona Riles, Candice Davis, Morgan V. Davis; one grandson Marcus K. Davis, Jr.; five great-grandchildren Klemile Westbrook, Law’ren, Zo’Riah, Kaydince, Kynnedi; two siblings, Osbe Sherwood (Bessie) and Catherine Sherwood McGrue; three brother-in-laws Clarence Bates (Virginia), Timothy Bates(Eric), Alvin Don Bates, Sr. (Elizabeth); three sisters-in-laws Ruby Sherwood and Murcille Sherwood, Glady Bates and seven godchildren Roy James(Barbara), Mattie James, Jessie James(Geraldine), Jerry Nealy (Vernell), Edith Pope Banks (William), John Humphrey, Joyce Naborne, Lucille Allen, and Dorthea Jones; Special Friends, Elder Deacon William Shorter and Deacon Milton Randle and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, church members and friends.
Elder Deacon Jimmie Sherwood will lie in State in the Church Sanctuary starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.; The Celebration of His Life will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX, on Saturday, March 24, 2018. His Pastor, The Reverend Andrew W. Berry, II will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. The Family will receive friends at the Church following the burial.
Memorials may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
