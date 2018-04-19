SANTA FE—Mrs. Myrtle Joyce Longcoy, 87, passed from this life Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Dickinson. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
GALVESTON—Tony F. Rios, age 82, of Galveston died Thursday April 19, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Sue Carol Thacker, age 85, of Galveston died Friday April 13, 2018 at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Jeannie Ragone Kammerer, age 89, of Galveston passed away Wednesday April 18, 2018 at The Lakes in Texas City. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
