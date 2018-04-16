Ali
Services for Dominco Ali will be held today at 11:00am at Shrine of the True Cross. Followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Cooper
Services for Anthony F. Cooper at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX. Military graveside services will follow at the Houston National Cemetery.
Holmes
Funeral services for Jacquelyn Holmes will be held today at 11:00am at The Community of Faith. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of O.W. Wiley Mortuary.
Joe
Celebration of life for Lauressa Joe will be held today at 11:00am at the historic Avenue L Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Lujan
Funeral mass for Alberto Lujan will be held today at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston, TX.
McCann Jr.
Funeral services for Everett McCann Jr., will be held today at 1:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Starek
Memorial mass for Lois Starek will be held today at 10:00am at St Mary's Expectation Church in League City, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of League City, TX.
