GALVESTON—On Saturday, May 19, 2018, the family of Lawrence Scott invites you to come and celebrate with them the life of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Lawrence Scott.
Celebration Services will be held at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Rev. LaTonya Simpson, host pastor, Rev. Carlos Phillips officiating. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m.
Lawrence leaves precious memories with his devoted wife of 64 years: Alice Jean Scott; children: Robert Scott (Patricia), Kenneth Scott, Patty Daniels (Bill), Dennis Scott (Tiffany), Beverly Scott, Sonya Scott King (Cydrick); siblings: Dorothy Solomon, Earnestine Baker and Henry Scott Sr.; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and close families, the Petteway, Felton, Bradley, and Bookers; and Robert Martinez and Jessie whom he loved dearly.
Visit his webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
