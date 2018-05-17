Loretta “Ann” Gately, 81, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her residence.
She was a BOI, born June 15, 1936. Ann was a 1954 graduate of Dominican High School and co-owner of Gately Paper Co., Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bennie Lou Lee; and husband of 40 years, Robert F. Gately.
Ann is survived by three sons: Stephen (Portland, OR); Timothy; and Louis and wife, Heather, all of Galveston; one daughter, Olivia and husband, Keith Noordhoek (Walsenburg, CO); grandchildren: Justin and Taylor Rivaux, Maryann and Robert Gabriel Gately; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon Doug Matthews.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Rivaux, Taylor Rivaux, Michael Wisner, Robert Silva, Mario Grasso, and Michael Gately.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551; Salvation Army Food Pantry, 601 51st Street, Galveston, TX 77551, or to the charity of your choice.
Special thanks are extended to Ann’s daughter-in-law, Heather Gately, for her incredible care, for which Ann was most grateful.
