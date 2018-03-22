WALTHER
1998 — 2018
Jordyn Kaylee Walther, age 19, of Missouri City, Texas, passed away March 14, 2018 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston with her beloved family by her side. She was born March 24, 1998 in Houston, Texas to Jaime (Jakovich) Bramer and Kort Walther.
She was a 2016 graduate of John Dulles High School and was currently attending Wharton County Junior College where she was studying to be a teacher and had been accepted into the University of Houston Teacher’s Program. Jordyn was a strong and vibrant young lady that loved being with family and friends, and especially enjoyed playing with her nieces and nephew.
Jordyn also loved cooking and baking, spending time at the beach, off-roading and four-wheeling with her love, Cesar Gonzalez, and her many friends. Jordyn made everyone she knew smile and would light up the room when she walked in. She always had a positive attitude and outlook on life. Jordyn was an animal lover and always had a soft spot in her heart for elephants. The family is heartbroken by her tragic passing, but we feel blessed for the time that we did have with our precious angel.
Jordyn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward K Jakovich, Jr,. She is survived by her loving mother and step-father Jaime and Tim Bramer and loving father and step-mother Kort and Tammy Walther, her brother Derek (Whitney) Walther her brother Kory Walther, step-sister Ashley (Steve) Clark, step-brother Quentin (Naomi) McDonald, step-brother Troy Childress, grandmother Adeline Jakovich, grandfather Robert Shattuck, grandfather and grandmother Glen and Carol Walther, grandmother Patsy Jakovich, grandmother Hazel Hicks, grandmother Diane Evans, nephew Tannen Walther, nieces Isabella Bramer, Aisley Walther and Rianne McDonald and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 4200 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, Texas and a reception will follow immediately after the service in the fellowship hall.
Flowers or donations to, https://www.youcaring.com/jaimebramer-1132815 can be made in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.