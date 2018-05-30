Family and Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Quincy Maurice Jones, our beloved son, brother, grandson and friend, on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM followed by services at 10:00 a.m. Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating, Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Quincy was born July 10, 1993 in Texas City and passed from this life May 28, 2018 in Texas City. A well respected young man, Quincy was a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church where he served actively; a 2011 graduate of La Marque High School and a member of La Marque Masonic Lodge #373 F & AM.
Quincy will forever live in the hearts of his beloved parents, Charndra and Norman B. Jones, Jr.; his beloved brother, Jalen Jones; his grandparents, Shirley and John Freeman and Martha Jones; aunt and uncle, Cheryl Lavallies and Kenneth Lavallies; godparents, Priscilla and Kevin Williams; his extended family, village Moms and Dads, Dana Winston, Pamela Antwine-Boyd, Michelle Richardson, Alicia Johnson, Montrice Jackson, Darrell Brightmon and Otis Johnson; and his brothers and sisters, Kelvin Joiner, Taras Winston, Tyler Allen, DaNae Winston, Jessieka Palmer and Autresia Cash; god sisters and brothers, Jamael Johnson, Montrice Brightmon, Kevin Williams Jr., Shaniece Williams and L. J. Castile, Jr.; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, family members, friends, and the members of the 2011 La Marque High Basketball Team and The Magic Basketball Family, Coach Sam Richardson and Coach Bryan Warren.
