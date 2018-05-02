A Tiki Island woman was arrested Tuesday and accused of ramming a tow truck while fleeing police during an early morning chase.
Vianney Limon Lara, 42, of Tiki Island, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest, according to a police complaint.
Her bonds were set at $101,500, according to jail records.
Police said they were investigating a disturbance on Tiki Drive about 1 a.m. when an officer saw a white Jeep run a stop sign with its horn honking and its high beams on, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The driver didn’t yield when they tried to stop her and the Jeep struck a tow truck several times, according to the complaint.
The driver was stopped and arrested at Pier 18 in Galveston, according to arrest records.
She was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
