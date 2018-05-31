A La Marque man was charged Thursday with murder in connection with the January shooting death of a woman in her home.
Byron Eugene Coleman, 38, is charged with murder, in addition to an earlier charge of felon in possession of a firearm after La Marque police found Brandy Rhines, 39, dead in her residence after apparently being shot several times, police said.
Coleman is in the Galveston County Jail on $450,000 bond, jail records show.
Coleman has a prior felony conviction in Galveston County on a 1997 charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, court records show.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.