LEAGUE CITY
A League City woman is accused of biting an officer while he was trying to arrest her after a fight with family members Tuesday evening, police said.
Police were called to the 400 block of Ceole Lane at about 10:30 p.m. to a report of an intoxicated woman who was being restrained by family members, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An officer separated a man and a woman who were fighting, according to the affidavit. The woman tried to fight the officer, and was handcuffed, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses told the officer that the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend and drank a half-gallon of vodka, according to the affidavit. She left her boyfriend’s home and arranged a ride to her family’s home, where the fight began.
The officer tried to take the woman into custody, but she struggled and attempted to block the police car’s door from being closed, according to the affidavit.
The officer tried to get the woman to comply by pressing a pressure point on her leg, according to the affidavit. When he did that, the woman lunged forward and bit his right arm, according to the affidavit.
The officer shoved his arm deeper into the woman’s mouth, covered her nose and shoved her head into the side of the car door to disorient her, according to the affidavit.
She released her bite and was pushed into the car, according to the affidavit.
The bite did not break skin, but there was a visible bite mark, according to the affidavit.
Kylie Reeves, 32, was charged with assaulting a public servant, according to court records. Her bond was set at $20,000, according to court records. She was no longer in custody at the Galveston County jail Wednesday afternoon.
(1) comment
Are her shot tags up to date?
