Multiple hospitals in Galveston County are treating victims of a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that left at least 10 people dead.
One of the patients being treated at the University of Texas Medical Branch is a police officer, medical branch officials confirmed.
The officer, a middle-age man, was flown to the medical branch at 8:31 a.m., officials said. He had been shot in the arm, and suffered significant blood loss, officials said.
He was still in surgery just before noon.
A second person, a middle-age woman, was also in surgery just before noon. She had been shot in the leg, but was in fair condition.
A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was also shot in the leg and was in good condition.
The medical branch did not expect to receive any more patients from the Santa Fe shooting today, officials said.
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster has discharged six of the eight patients it was treating from Santa Fe High School, and
Mainland Medical Center has discharged the two patients it received from the high school following an active shooting.
One patient is in fair condition and another patient remains in critical condition at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, officials said.
The names of the victims at the hospitals have not been released.
At the University of Texas Medical Branch, more than 100 people had lined up in front the Jennie Sealy Hospital at 12:30 p.m. to donate blood.
Hospital officials said there was no blood shortage locally, but because of the outpouring of support had started to collect donations in an MD Anderson blood donation vehicle.
Donations may continue on Saturday.
