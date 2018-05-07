La Marque police Monday were investigating an early-morning attempted convenience story burglary.
Officers received a call about 1:30 a.m. about a truck driving into a convenience store in the 2500 block of state Highway 3, police said.
Investigators arrived, noticed a large hole in the building near an ATM and searched the area, officials said.
Security footage shows a red Ford F-350 truck back into the store at about 1:07 a.m. and then drove into the front of the store at about 1:26 a.m., police said.
Two men then got out of the truck and unsuccessfully tried to steal the ATM machine, police said.
The two men then got back in the truck and drove west on Main Street before taking a small road behind the store and then leaving north on state Highway 3, police said.
No money or goods were taken in the attempted burglary, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 409-938-9269.
