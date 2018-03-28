A man already imprisoned in Houston was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for an armed robbery at a La Marque Wal-Mart in 2010.
Rodolfo Martinez Maldonado, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Maldonado was part of a group of three men who were charged in 2010 for four armed robberies spanning Harris and Galveston counties, police said.
Maldonado pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on aggravated robbery charges in 2011, according to Harris County records.
A Galveston County grand jury indicted Maldonado on an aggravated robbery charge in 2017 and he was later transferred to face that charge, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
