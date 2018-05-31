A Galveston man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after being caught in an online sting aimed at child predators.
Xavier Lynnal Young, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of online solicitation of a minor and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Young was charged along with four others arrested in a federally sponsored operation to find suspected child predators in August, police said.
The men were charged after a three-day operation in July, police said.
Young will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years after his release from prison, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
— Matt deGrood
