TEXAS CITY
A fire began in a bottom-floor apartment and spread to other units in the complex after an oxygen tank exploded on Wednesday, displacing residents and killing one dog, residents said.
A woman who used the oxygen tank was rescued from the apartment by her husband, but the couple’s dog died, residents said.
The fire began at about 5:15 p.m. at the Stone Ridge Apartments , 1115 state Highway 146.
Information about what caused the oxygen tank to explode wasn’t immediately available.
Warren Morris was outside the apartment when the fire started, and rushed back in after he heard the explosion and his wife’s screams, he told The Daily News.
He said he tried to throw water on the flames, but was unable to extinguish them.
His wife’s condition wasn’t immediately available late Wednesday after she had been treated at the scene.
Residents of the apartment building were evacuated as firefighters worked to control the blaze. At least two apartments appeared to have been badly damaged in the fire.
It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire.
Firefighters were still working to clear smoke from the apartment building at 7 p.m.
