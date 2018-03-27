An 18-year-old Texas City woman was charged with three felonies Monday, nearly two months after several people were stabbed with a large kitchen knife during a nighttime fight in a city park.
Several people went into the Mainland Medical Center Hospital on Feb. 9 with injuries from a fight, according to a police complaint.
Three people suffered stab wounds, and another person had been sprayed in the face with Mace, according to the complaint.
The people told police they had been involved in a fight started at an apartment complex, continued at a nightclub and then moved to Carver Park, about a mile away.
Police found a bloody kitchen knife, a gold club and several pieces of discarded clothing at the park, according to the complaint. No one was arrested that night, but the victims named suspects, according to the complaint.
Two days later, a group of people came to the Texas City Police Department to speak to investigators about the fight, according to the complaint. When confronted with the accusations from the stabbing victims, one of those people admitted to stabbing “everyone” in self defense, according to the complaint.
In the following weeks, police interviewed more witnesses, who told them the fight had been the result of an argument and fight at the Woodrow Wilson Disciplinary Alternative Education Program, according to the complaint.
Police identified two people they believed were responsible for the stabbings, according to the complaint.
Demetria Florence, 18, of Texas City, was arrested and charged Monday with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault causing bodily injury, according to jail records. Her bond was set at $87,500.
She was still in custody at the Galveston County jail on Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
The second woman identified in the police complaint has not yet been charged, according to court records.
