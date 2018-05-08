TEXAS CITY
A La Marque man was arrested Friday and accused of walking into a woman's apartment in April and stealing prescription medications.
Dafford Moore, 36, of La Marque was held on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
Moore is accused of walking into an apartment in the 300 block Ninth Street North on April 2 and stealing medication from the woman who lives there, according to a police complaint
The woman said that she was moving into her apartment when a man approached her and masturbated in front of her, according to the complaint.
The man just walked into her apartment through an open front door and left when he was confronted by a neighbor, according to the complaint.
The woman told police that eight prescription pill bottles were missing from the apartment after the man left.
Moore was arrested on Friday. He was charged with burglary and theft of property. His bond was set at $250,000 because of his criminal history, according to the complaint. Court records show that Moore has been charged with 34 misdemeanors and felonies since 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.