SANTA FE
A 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a 14-year girl told police she had sex with him at a New Year's Eve party.
Adam Amador, 18, was charged with sexual assault of a child, according to jail records.
A woman told police Feb. 8 she was concerned that her daughter was having sex with older men, according to a police complaint.
The girl told investigators she'd had sex with a man during a New Year's Eve party and identified him by name, according to the complaint.
Amador was arrested Wednesday in Santa Fe, according to jail records. His bond was set at $15,000 and he was no longer in custody Thursday afternoon, according to court records.
The charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
— John Wayne Ferguson
