Attorneys representing a 17-year-old accused of killing 10 people and wounding about a dozen more during a May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School have asked a judge to set bond for their client.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been held without bond since shortly after the shooting on charges of capital murder of multiple people and aggravated assault against a public servant.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, who sometimes acts as a magistrate, denied Pagourtzis bond during a three-minute hearing just hours after the shooting, attorneys Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield, who are representing the accused, said.
Henry at the time said Texas law required him to deny bond, but Poehl and Barfield dispute that claim in a motion filed in the 122nd District Court.
The motion asks presiding Judge John Ellisor to set a reasonable bond for Pagourtzis.
“Mr. Pagourtzis has a constitutional right to reasonable bail,” the motion asserts.
The accused’s family has means to post reasonable bail, according to the motion.
Pagourtzis, a junior at Santa Fe High School, is accused of arming himself with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver and committing one of the deadliest acts of school violence in the state's history.
He told police in the aftermath of the shooting he didn’t shoot the students he liked so he “could have his story told,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Capital murder is a first-degree felony with a sentencing range of 25 years to life in prison. Texas law does not allow for officials to pursue the death penalty against a 17-year-old, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said.
Court records do not list a date for a hearing on the bond motion.
