Island police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the theft of a neighbor's truck and guns, police said.
A resident of the 1400 block of Winnie told police he suspected a neighbor from across the street had committed the theft, according to a police complaint.
Patrol officers spotted a man driving the missing truck about 7:30 p.m. and arrested him after a chase through alleyways in the San Jacinto neighborhood, according to the complaint.
Police said they found two rifles in the truck, according to the complaint.
Samuel Post, 25, was charged with theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest, according to jail records. He was being held on $100,000 bond and was still in custody at the Galveston County jail on Thursday afternoon, according to court records.
