A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged with murder, police said. He is accused of shooting a woman inside a Texas City home last Saturday.
Clint Felder, 46, of Texas City, was arrested and charged with murder at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Texas City Police Department. He was brought directly to the Galveston County Jail, and was held on a $250,000 bond, according to the department.
Felder is accused of killing Amy Brown, a 37-year-old League City woman, during a domestic dispute inside the house on Palm Avenue in Texas City, police said
Felder was arrested at his mother’s home in League City, police said.
Police were called to Palm Avenue about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found Brown dead from a gunshot wound. Felder also had a gunshot wound.
Police did not say Friday evening whether Felder shot himself or was injured in some other way. A department spokesman said he could not comment on the investigation.
He was brought to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, and police at the time did not immediately say whether he was involved in the shooting or not. It’s unclear when he was released from the hospital.
