A missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Wednesday morning, about three hours after an Amber Alert was issued.
The alert was sent out by the Texas City Police Department about 5:20 a.m., according to the police department. The boy's mother reported to police that he had been kidnapped.
At 8:20 a.m., police found the boy in Galveston. He was with his grandmother. The child was not injured, police said.
No charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.
