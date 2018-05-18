SANTA FE
Police have reported finding explosive devices at a house in Alvin near the Galveston County line.
The house is believed to be connected to Demitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old who was detained after the shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning. Public records list Pagourtzis' home address as being in the 19000 block of state Highway 6 in Alvin.
Police were keeping reporters well away from the house.
During a news conference, officials said they had also found explosive devices in Santa Fe High School, and warned residents to stay away from suspicious packages and to alert authorities.
Police had closed Highway 6 near Thompson Road as the investigation was underway.
One neighbor of the trailer, Cantrell Dan, said he had been questioned about the home by the FBI. Dan was unable to reach his home because of the roadblock on Friday afternoon.
Dan did not know the residents of the home. He said that he heard an explosion at about 5:40 a.m. from near the home where officials are now searching.
