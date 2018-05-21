LEAGUE CITY
Hundreds gathered Sunday in League City to remember 10 people killed Friday in a school shooting in Santa Fe.
A table with flowers by a portrait of each victim sat under threatening storm clouds at the candlelight vigil at Walter Hall Park.
Small groups huddled together, sometimes hugging, sometimes falling back to the edge of the crowd.
Laura Chapman-Boardman and James Otto, two former Santa Fe High School students, sat together at the vigil. They both knew Glenda Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher killed in the shooting Friday.
“Ms. Perkins was one of my favorite substitutes,” said Chapman-Boardman, who graduated from the school in 2009. “I grew up with her daughter.”
The surreal situation of a mass shooting in their hometown at their old school stunned them, both said.
“I would never have thought it would be anywhere near here,” Otto said.
Perkins had also been his favorite substitute teacher, he said.
Lutheran Church Charities brought 16 comfort dogs to the League City event, allowing anyone who needed it a chance to pet patient golden retrievers with forgiving eyes.
Moms of Galveston County, a Facebook page, organized the vigil. Jennifer Fuehrmann, who manages the social media page, felt compelled to put the event together, she said.
“We had to do something,” Fuehrmann said. “We are the biggest Facebook group in the area, and we are moms.”
As she started planning the event, Fuehrmann bumped into several obstacles that other groups helped to resolve, she said. Members of the League City Lions Club reached out to her, offering to provide food and other help, Fuerhmann said.
City officials also got involved and offered to help secure the location, bring a sound system, have emergency medical staff available and get the word out, she said.
Fuehrmann choked up when she saw a week-old picture of victim Chris Stone getting ready for prom. He was a few inches taller than his mom in the photograph, Fuehrmann said. It struck her because the difference in height was too similar to the difference in height between her and her own son, she said.
“It’s funny how little things like that get to you,” she said.
The weight of the mass shooting is hard to comprehend for many mothers, Fuehrmann said.
“I can’t think the thought all the way through,” she said.
Someone asked on the Moms of Galveston County page why the event was in League City instead of Santa Fe.
“It’s not about League City,” Fuehrmann said. “ It’s bigger than that. It’s Galveston County, it’s Texas, it’s America, it’s everybody with kids. They’re not alone.”
