Hotline and testing

The Galveston County Health District is urging people who received dental procedures at Coastal Health & Wellness clinics between March 1, 2015 and Feb. 13, 2018 to be tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

The district has set up a hotline for people to receive information about potential exposure and to schedule appointments. The hotline number is 409-938-2397.

The hotline will be available starting Monday, March 26, at 7:30 a.m. The hotline will be available until 7 p.m Monday through Thursdays. And from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.

Testing appointments can also be made at gchd.org.

Free testing services will be offers from March 26 until April 13.