A Deer Park man Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years deferred probation for his involvement in an attempted shooting in Galveston and a drug trafficking incident in Texas City in 2016.
Jeremy Laurell George, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A man called police in August 2016 to tell them he was leaving his girlfriend at about 3:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Broadway in Galveston when he noticed a suspicious car driving past and, as it went by, the rear passenger window rolled down and a man fired two shots in his direction, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The man followed the car while notifying police and, after a few turns, the front passenger window rolled down and a man continued to shoot out the window, according to the affidavit.
Texas City police eventually stopped the vehicle and identified George as the passenger shooter, according to the affidavit.
Shell casings were found on the ground matching those in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Then, in December 2016, Texas City police arrested George after seizing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and 390 grams of marijuana.
