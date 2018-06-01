GALVESTON
For the second straight day, the Galveston Police Department declined Friday to release information about a man found dead earlier this week.
Joey Wetmore’s body was found in a field near the 1000 block of 51st Street on Wednesday evening.
His death is being investigated as a homicide and investigators have reasons to treat it that way, Galveston police spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
But the department is being tightlipped about what those reasons are. Reiterating a statement made Thursday, Schirard said no information about Wetmore’s death would be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
He would not confirm whether there was a suspect in Wetmore’s death.
Even small details about Wetmore’s life were difficult to confirm Friday. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office initially identified him by the name “Joseph Westmore,” and Schirard could not immediately confirm the spelling of his name on Friday.
However, signs posted Friday around Galveston asked anyone with information about the killing of “Joey Wetmore” to call police or call Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS. The signs offered a cash reward for information.
A public records search turns up no information for a Joseph Westmore, but does return information for Joey Lee Wetmore, 60, from Alvin. Court records from a 1983 conviction for driving while intoxicated and a 1997 conviction for assault identify Wetmore as a “transient.”
He also had misdemeanor and felony convictions on assault and trespassing in charges in Brazoria County, according to a public records search.
Local police have withheld information about cases before. After the body of an unidentified boy was found on a seawall beach in October, police withheld some of the details about the cause of his death, in the hope the information would be useful in verifying tips about the boy’s death.
That case is still unsolved.
