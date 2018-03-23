A Dickinson man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2017.
Martin Garcia Medina, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
League City police, responding to a suspicious activity call, found Medina in the backseat of a car with a 14-year-old girl in March 2017, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Medina’s belt and the girl’s underwear were on the floor of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Medina later told police that he had sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Medina will be required to register as a sex offender for life upon his release, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
