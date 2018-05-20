SANTA FE
High school seniors of many different Santa Fe church communities went forward with a previously planned baccalaureate ceremony Sunday night despite a tragic shooting at the school Friday that killed eight students and two teachers.
For the class of 2018, the year’s end was meant to be filled with excitement about the future, but all in attendance were affected in some way by the shooting.
Still, the ceremony tried to highlight the work that brought the children to graduation and the opportunities ahead even as the shooting was still present in the speeches and the teams of reporters and news crews from far-flung areas crowded in the small-town Arcadia First Baptist Church on state Highway 6.
District Attorney Jack Roady was scheduled to speak at the event before the shooting Friday and said he’d originally had a different message planned. But the events had grimly highlighted reality: Life is not always filled with happiness and fun, Roady said.
“You are entering into a war zone and it’s the world,” Roady said. “You are already dealing with the full effects of sin in our world.”
Roady urged students to find comfort in their belief in God so that they could comfort others and find strength to deal with any difficulties that may arise in their lives.
Church baccalaureate programs are a “Christian call to ask God’s blessing on our graduate’s future,” a youth minister said. The church hosted the program for all graduating seniors who wished to attend. Several dozen students attended.
Aaron Chenoweth, a Santa Fe senior and speaker at the event, said the community had gone through a lot in the past year: Harvey, snow, threats of violence at the school and, of course, the shooting.
The best way to get through that was through community and God, he said.
“Relying on someone and trusting someone is the best way to go,” Chenoweth said.
