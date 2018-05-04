WEBSTER
The Bay Area Regional Medical Center, a hospital facility in Webster that opened in 2014, will file for bankruptcy and close its door, officials said on Friday.
The abrupt announcement left some of the 900 employees at the hospital worrying about what their futures will be after the apparent failure of the hospital.
“I’m going to go try to figure out what’s going on,” said Emmanuel Malone, an environmental services technician at the hospital, minutes after learning about the decision. “Then I guess I’ve got to go put in an application somewhere.”
Following the sudden announcement, the hospital immediately stopped accepting new patients and was in the process Friday of transferring patients to new hospitals in the community, said Santiago Mendoza, spokesman for the company.
Employees were informed about the bankruptcy as they arrived at work on Friday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018,” said Stephen Jones Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional Medical Center in a prepared statement. “We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital.”
Employees of the hospital weren’t immediately sure what the plans were, said Madrilla Hampton, a house keeper for the hospital.
“I would have hoped there would be at least a month’s notice,” Hampton said. “But we haven’t been told for sure. The doors are supposed to be locked May 10.”
The 373,000 square-foot facility was home to more than 900 employees before Friday’s announcement. The hospital is operated by Houston-based developer Medistar, officials said.
Confused patients lined up outside the hospital Friday in anticipation of being transferred, while others came to pay their last visit.
“This hospital is top-notch,” said Paula Villeneuve, who said she and her husband were frequent visitors. “It’s the best in Clear Lake. All of my doctors were here and I felt safe. And now it’s closing.”
It was not immediately apparent why the decision was made to close the hospital, which opened in July 2014, and file for bankruptcy. Hospital officials Friday hung up the phone when questioned about the reason.
Medistar officials did not respond to a request for comment on Friday
The decision was a surprise to Betsy Giusto, the economic development director for Webster, and she was hopeful another group could buy the facility, she said.
The company invested $200 million during construction and operation of the facility over the past five years, officials said.
The center opened in 2014, with officials saying that they wanted to serve people who were seeking quality health care in a local environment. When it opened, the hospital had more than 100 patient beds. By 2017, the hospital had expanded to hold 191 beds. The hospital included surgery suites and a neonatal unit.
The hospital opened as the Clear Lake region was seeing a surge in medical care facilities of all kinds, including a patient tower at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and an expansion at the Texas Medical Branch’s Victory Lakes facility.
The hospital is in the midst of working with lenders on a closing process, including satisfying payroll obligations, officials said.
Employees Friday said they were trying to figure out details about payment, but that they hadn’t yet been compensated for the day’s work by about 1 p.m.
“It’s sad,” Hampton said. “There are people with mortgages and kids to take care of.”
(1) comment
I wish Tilman Fertitta buy it and turn it around. Healthcare is really becoming like accommodation business.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.