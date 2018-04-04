A 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the Easter shooting of a Galveston man in Houston, police said.
Cassandra Nickcole Damper, 25, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the shooting of Devyn Holmes, 26, of Galveston, Sunday on Almeda Road in Houston, police said Wednesday.
Damper had already been charged with tampering and fabricating evidence in connection to the incident, but bonded out of jail and Wednesday was wanted on the aggravated assault charge, police said.
Houston police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station parking lot about 2:25 a.m. Sunday and learned that Holmes had been sitting in a friend’s car with two other people — Damper and another man, officials said.
Police allege people in the car were playing with pistols when one of the weapons fired and the bullet struck Holmes, who was sitting in the front seat, police said.
Officers detained Damper and a witness for questioning and bagged their hands to test for gunshot residue, officials said.
Damper is accused of trying to destroy evidence by wiping gunshot residue off her hands, police said.
Holmes was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Investigators later reviewed video of the shooting and Damper was charged with aggravated assault, police said.
A video of the incident was broadcast on Facebook Live and has been circulating online since the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information about Damper's whereabouts to call 713-308-3600.
