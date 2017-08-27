Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this morning - more widespread storms during the afternoon hours, some locally heavy. High 81F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Significant flooding is expected..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely. A few may contain very heavy rain. Low 76F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Significant flooding is expected.