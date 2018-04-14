The 80th annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo opened to all Friday evening. The rodeo will feature two weeks of shows, live music, carnival rides, cook-offs, competitions and more.
On Friday, students showed their best cows at the Junior Breeding Beef Show. To do well, students must show a cow or calf that has a healthy, attractive coat, a healthy weight and an ability to be led in the ring.
Children of all ages also participated in an Ag Mechanics Show, which featured homemade work with wood or metal.
The fair will be open every day at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock until April 21. Events and shows take place on various days and a full schedule can be found on galvestoncountyfair.com.
— Kelsey Walling
